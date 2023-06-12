Many of them walked from Walton Pier to Clacton Pier in glorious sunshine on Sunday to complete the fundraising event.

The fundraiser was being staged for the first time in four years.

A mixture of Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Adventure Scouts from right across the Tendring district pounded the Lower Promenade.

They were even joined by others from Suffolk who leant their support.

At the end of the marathon effort the youngsters were given free ride wristbands to have some fun on Clacton Pier as a reward for their efforts.

District Scout Commissioner Julie Talbot said it was a fantastic turnout, especially in the weather.

“There were 155 walkers who were sponsored, 90 per cent of the money going to their individual groups, with the balance to support district activities,“ she said.

“We have topped the £7,000 mark and there is still more cash to come in.

“I want to thank all those who helped with organising and staging the event as well as Clacton Pier for their generous sponsorship.”

The older walkers taking part in the fundraiser did the full distance from Walton to Clacton while younger ones joined at Frinton and Holland-on-Sea.

Clacton Pier’s communications manager Nigel Brown said the attraction was delighted to back the event once again.

“Credit to all those who pounded the promenade on what was a very hot day – as well as those parents and volunteers who walked with them,” he added.

“It was great to see them all in their uniforms on the rides afterwards and we hope they had a good time following all their strenuous efforts.”