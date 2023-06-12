The floral and handicraft show was held at the McGrigor Hall in Fourth Avenue, Frinton, on Saturday.

A spokesman for the society said there was a high turnout with a large number of entries across the 53 different categories.

He added: "The Royal Horticultural Society's judge was impressed with the members' support in exhibiting in every category in the range of floral displays, floral art, photographic, handicraft and homecraft."

The main winners were Bill Edwards, Lynda Boland, Barbara Thorpe and Gerta McQueen.

Mr Edwards took the cup for most points gained in the show.

Frinton Horticultural Society chairman John Dearing thanked the group's members for their dedication and hard work in organizing the shows and setting up displays for the visitors to enjoy.

The group, which is affiliated to the Royal Horticultural Society, holds evening meetings on the first Thursday of each month at Frinton Methodist Church Hall, Fourth Avenue.

It hosts three shows each year, usually in April, June, and September.

The shows provide the opportunity to exhibit flowers, pot-plants, vegetables, fruit, floral arrangements, photographs, home-craft items and handicraft work.