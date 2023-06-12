The Frinton Open Gardens event, which alternates each year with Walton, was last held in 2021 when Covid regulations meant numbers had to be limited for each garden.

With no such restrictions this year organisers are hoping for a bumper crop of visitors.

There will be a record number of 16 private gardens open for the public to visit throughout Frinton on Saturday, June 17, between 9am and 5pm.

Tickets cost £5 per adult and give access to all the gardens for the day, while under 16s can enter for free when accompanied by an adult.

As well as viewing a diverse range of gardens, visitors will also be treated to attractions including craft stalls, RNLI souvenirs, a plant sale and bee husbandry demonstrations.

Open gardens co-ordinator Paul Williams said: ‘We are excited to be welcoming all our supporters to view a unique range of exhibitors alongside our dedicated gardeners.

"For the first time we will also be showcasing our local gin distillery."

Full details of the event can be found online at frintongardens.wixsite.com/open.