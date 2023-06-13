Heritage Live has announced popular singers, Storry, Tamzene and Germein, will join the huge outdoor pop party.

The concert is set on the stunning grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House and Gardens.

Over the course of a weekend it will also host Sam Ryder, DJ sets from Take That’s Howard Donald, All Saints’ Melanie Blatt and Sugababes.

Canadian singer-songwriter and visual artist Storry is a two times Juno nominated artist and opera trainee.

Her debut album Chapter III: The Come Up, was nominated for a Juno award for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year, alongside the likes of Celine Dion and Alanis Morrisette.

Also taking to the stage will be Scottish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tamzene.

Her unique mix of Jamaican and Irish heritage has encouraged a style that blends her soul, folk and jazz influences together.

Tamzene’s debut EP Details takes on topics from family, love and long-distance relationships to questions about race and identity in a social media age.

Kicking things off will be the Australian pop collective, Germein, consisting of three siblings, Georgia, Ella and Clara Germein.

Having toured Europe, Australia, New Zealand and China, the Germein sisters have won Most Popular Pop Artists in the South Australian Music Awards, twice.

On the show, Heritage Live Organiser Giles Cooper said: "Last year’s show by Tom Jones at Audley End was so special for everyone in attendance.

"To be able to have him perform once again as part of our concert series for 2023 is truly wonderful.

"Audley is such a spectacular setting for live music, and 2023 is shaping up to be the best year of shows there yet."

Iconic legend, Tom Jones will return to headline the event after demand in 2022 could have seen the concert sold out several times over with a new mix to 'capture listener's heart'.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 12.

Tickets for the show will be available via pre-sale on Wednesday, June 14 at 9am.

Customers must pre-register at bit.ly/3N0bZLn to purchase tickets.