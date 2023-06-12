HOMES in north Essex have been left without electricity for hours following an unplanned power cut.
Properties in the CO7 0 postcode area in Brightlingsea are facing disruption this morning.
A statement on the UK Power Networks website says it is the result of a fault to an underground electricity cable. It adds engineers "may have to dig up the road to carry out repairs".
The statement from the energy distributor continued: "We became aware of a power cut at 3.05am.
"We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.
"Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs."
The estimated reconnection time is currently between 11.30am and 12.30pm today, although some homes may regain power sooner.
