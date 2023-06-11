Thames Valley Police wants to speak with Billy Ross, 19, who is wanted in connection with a missing person investigation in Milton Keynes.

It comes as part of a probe underway to find missing girl Macey, 15, who was reported missing from Milton Keynes on Monday.

Residents have been urged not to approach Ross, of no fixed abode, if they see him but instead call 999 immediately.

Wanted - Billy Ross (Image: Thames Valley Police)

The wanted man described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He is known to frequent Essex, London, Sussex and Great Yarmouth and is known to travel by train.

Investigating officer, insp Lucy Bottomley, of Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Ross.

“If you see him please do not approach him but call 999 immediately and quote reference number, 43230253352.

“Further, if you have any information as to where he might be, please make a report by calling 101.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”