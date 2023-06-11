Firefighters urged people to stay away from Harold Road in Frinton as they battled the flames for more than an hour on Saturday night.

As Frinton’s fire crew headed to the scene at about 8.45pm they reported seeing a “large plume” of smoke ahead and so called extra engines to help the effort.

When they arrived at the scene they immediately made sure everyone was safely evacuated from the two affected properties.

The fire was extinguished at about 10pm but firefighters remained at the scene for some time after to check for hotspots.

An investigation to establish the cause of the fire will now take place, the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service stated.

Frinton station manager Nick Singleton said: “This was a difficult fire to tackle, but our firefighters worked really hard to put it out as quickly as they could.

“I'd like to thank Frinton Free Church who provided lots of refreshments to our crews while we were on scene. It was extremely hot, and the drinks were very much appreciated."

Crews from Colchester, Clacton, Frinton, Weeley and Brightlingsea battled the flames.