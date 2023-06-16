Lyn Mynott founded Thyroid UK in 1998 and the group became a registered charity in 2008.

For the past 14 years, Thyroid UK has been operating out of a log cabin in Ms Mynott’s garden in St Osyth and is set to move into a new office in Frating.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The provision of quality information for people with both diagnosed and undiagnosed thyroid disorders is the primary concern of Thyroid UK.

“We work effectively in this field through dialogue with NHS departments, networking with other voluntary organisations, and providing services directly to patients.”

Thyroid UK got the keys to its new office on June 1 and moved into the office over the weekend of June 10.

The charity is set to host a small gathering to celebrate the occasion on Sunday, June 25, from noon until 3pm.

The charity spokesman added: “We hope residents join us in a glass of bubbles and some nibbles to celebrate with and spread our good news amongst the community.”

For more information, contact Thyroid UK by emailing enquiries@thyroiduk.org.