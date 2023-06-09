Scott Luckey will run from Carlisle Castle to Newcastle Gateshead Quayside within the allotted time of 24 hours on June 17.

He’ll be taking part in the challenge to raise cash for Acorn Village in Clacton Road, a charity which supports adults with learning disabilities and is based in Clacton Road, Scott chose to support Acorn Village because he has heard of their great work through his niece, Jessica, who works at the charity.

The 51-year-old, who runs Scott’s Sandwiches, said “I am really looking forward to taking part in this challenge, I am just going to take my time and enjoy the scenery in the hope to make it to the end.

“I ran 36 miles many years ago so 70 miles is a big step up.

“I am part of Harwich Runners and run four or five times a week.

“Not only do I find this very enjoyable but it also helps to keep the weight off as a bonus.”

Jessica Eaton, the charity’s income generation co-ordinator, thanked Scott for taking on the challenge for Acorn Village.

“By working at Acorn Village I am lucky I get to see first-hand the difference this charity can make to the lives of adults with learning disabilities,” she said.

“With family being at the heart of Acorn, as it was founded by families who wanted better lives for their children, I am proud of my uncle Scott.

“He is participating in this challenge not just for his personal gain of accomplishment, but for supporting others along the way.”

If you would like to support Scott with his run and encourage him along the wall, donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/scott-luckey.

Anyone who would like to take on a personal challenge to raise funds for Acorn Village is asked to email the charity at supportus@acornvillages.com.