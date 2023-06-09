East Coast Distillery's signature gin Tide’s Fortune has proved popular with local people and is already sold in the trendy restaurants and department stores.

Ben Mann and business partner Nicole North, her husband Simon Burrows, and Ben’s wife Lucy launched the distillery at a former milking parlour at Landermere Quay, near Thorpe-le-Soken.

The site, just a stone’s throw from the Walton Backwaters, is now used to make handcrafted gins using local botanicals.

This months marks three years since the distillery opened its doors and sold the first bottle of Tide’s Fortune.

“We say we opened the doors three years ago, but in reality we were all ready to go with our first batch when Covid hit in March of 2020," said Simon.

"A big launch party gave way to us opening the doors for socially distanced sales.

"It’s a testament to the support from our loyal local following that we’re still here.

Tide's Fortune Gin (Image: East Coast Distillery)

"It was a challenging time to open a business, well to do anything really.

"I think what it did was reinforce the importance of buying local and supporting small businesses.

"We had people discovering the distillery whilst out exploring the local area on their walks, so they were rewarded with discovering the beautiful backwaters as well as a delicious gin.”

Since their launch, the team has gone on to produce a second signature gin, Elder Pear Dry Gin, which makes further use of locally sourced and foraged botanicals wherever possible including conference pears, elderflower and alexanders.

In addition, they have developed their Distillers Cut range of limited edition gin and vodka that make the most of local seasonal produce, including a Hedgerow Liqueur and a Plum Gin Celebration.

Ben added: “Our Hedgerow Gin Liqueur really sums up what we’re all about.

East Coast Distillery (Image: East Coast Distillery)

"The first year we spent our evenings and weekends foraging for damsons, sloes, and blackberries.

"This year, we had our a lot of help from our supporters, who joined us in the task and were rewarded with free gin sample.

"As a result, this year's Hedgerow Gin is our called ‘Foraged by Friends'."

Ben said the team wants to use the business to do good and to support local charities, particularly ones that help to maintain the natural environment that the team is so in awe of.

In their first year, sales supported the Essex Wildlife Trust but growing sales of its gin raised over £400 in 2021 for the Naze Protection Society for its efforts to save Walton's Naze cliffs.

A tour and tasting session at East Coast Distillery (Image: East Coast Distillery)

Simon added: "Our Tide’s Fortune Essex Dry Gin is an unapologetically coastal gin and uses sea purslane foraged from the Walton Backwaters as well as beautiful, tart and citrus, sea buckthorn berries, grown on a small commercial scale by David Eagle.

"We always knew we wanted our gin to include sea buckthorn as one of the locally sourced botanicals and got to know David before we opened the distillery.

"As chairman of the Naze Protection Society, a local famer and our supplier of this wonderful product, it made perfect sense to work together and use our small donation to help protect an area of Essex that is important and unique."

People can visit us at the distillery every Friday and Saturday between 10am and 3pm.

To book a free ‘tour and tasting’ session, go to eastcoastdistillery.co.uk/tours.