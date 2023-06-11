Heritage Live has announced the British music legends Sugababes as the final act to headline their 2023 concert series.

The huge outdoor pop party will take place on the stunning grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House and Gardens, accompanied by Sam Ryder, and DJ sets from Take That’s Howard Donald, and All Saints’ Melanie Blatt.

The era-defying, chart-topping British sensations Sugababes are one of the biggest-selling British girl groups of all time, with six number one singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums.

Support act Sam Ryder rose to fame last year, representing the UK at Eurovision.

The Eurovision star’s debut album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man! hit number one in the UK charts and saw him nominated for a Brit Award.

Audley End kicks off the party with DJ sets by Howard Donald, of Take That, and Melanie Blatt, of All Saints.

Howard is known for his vocal house and tech mixes, while Melanie brings hip-hop, soul, and 90s RnB tunes. Both musicians have DJ'd worldwide, including Ibiza, Dubai, and London.

The event takes place at Saturday, August 12.

Tickets for the show will be available via pre-sale on Wednesday, June 14 at 9am.

Customers must pre-register at bit.ly/3N0bZLn to purchase tickets.