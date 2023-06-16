Beckwith, also known as B.K.W.H, of Frinton, has teamed up with producer Jimmy Antony once again for his brand new single Can’t Beat The Weekend.

The song’s idea stemmed from Beckwith’s number two R&B hit ‘Everyday’ in which award-winning DJ Soulchild congratulated the singer for his accomplishment.

He said: “Congratulation’s to B.K.W.H on his third number two R&B record in a row, although you still can't beat The Weekend!”

- Accomplished - Charting singer Beckwith is set to release his new song (Image: Beckwith)

Those words inspired Beckwith to create the song, which at first glance listeners could mistake for a song about the most beloved time in everyone’s week.

The song is about the weekend, but also has a double meaning and pits Beckwith against one of the leading songwriters of the last decade.

Can’t Beat The Weekend is described as a ‘slice of timeless Luxury Soul’ mixed with funk and class to create a modern two-step sound.

Artwork - Art for Beckwith's new single (Image: Beckwith)

Beckwith added: “There are not enough lyrical songs in today's musical landscape and I wanted to have some fun with it.

“The song is all about no matter how hard I try, I just can’t beat THE WEEKND to get that #1 R&B record.”

The single and AI-created music video will be available on all digital platforms on Friday, July 14.