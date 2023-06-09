At least 20 caravans and four horses were seen in Rickstones Recreational Ground in Witham.

They were first spotted about one week ago setting up at the park owned by Braintree Council.

The field now appears as if “they were never there” and no mess has been left.

A Witham resident who wishes to remain anonymous said: “We went out at about 11am yesterday and they had gone.

“They hadn’t left it in an awful mess, it’s almost like they were never there now.

“There were lots of black bags and a dust cart followed us in and took them. They didn’t leave a mess and they didn’t cause a problem."

After pitching up, some locals admitted to feeling worried but any fears were soon put to bed.

“I wasn’t angry but I was concerned because there’s no street lights around there," added the resident.

“They went into the corner shop and they were friendly.

“They were apparently giving children rides on their ponies.

“You do feel a bit sorry for them having to find somewhere else now.”

Braintree Council has been contacted for comment.