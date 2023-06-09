Film the House is run in collaboration with MPs to find the filmmakers and scriptwriters of tomorrow It is also an opportunity to highlight the importance of intellectual property rights to MPs, creators and the wider public.

The competition received parliamentary sponsorship from Clacton MP and former actor and director Giles Watling MP, along with Lord Clement-Jones and Ellie Reeves MP.

Each year, up-and-coming filmmakers and scriptwriters from across the country submit their entries to their local MP.

This year's categories include Best Script, Best Short Film and Directors UK Best Film Direction.

The finalists were selected by a panel of leading figures from across Britain's creative industries.

The competition enjoys widespread industry support and is sponsored by the Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS), Directors UK, Disney, the Motion Picture Association, Netflix, Paramount Global, Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery.

All shortlisted creators are invited to the Film the House Winners' Ceremony at the House of Lords on July 4.

Prizes for the winners include cash, mentoring from industry screenwriting professionals, certificate of classification by BBFC and the coveted Film the House award trophy.