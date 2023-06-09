Afer the aardvark, who called Colchester Zoo his home, died on June 3, aged 32.

His death came after the facility's animal care team noticed him being less active than usual.

They eventually decided to start closely monitoring him, with the zoo's vet carrying out blood tests.

On Saturday, however, the animal care team noted Afer - described as a "wonderful personality" - was not himself.

After calling in the vet, they were advised the kindest thing to do - and albeit the most difficult - would be to euthanise him.

Colchester Zoo recognised that Afer was known for his incredible personality. (Image: Colchester Zoo)

A spokesman for Colchester Zoo said: “This was a very sad day for everyone, Afer had a wonderful personality and will be greatly missed by the animal care team as well as many visitors who adored him."

Born on May 7, 1991 at Royal Burgers Zoo in the Netherlands, Afer lived a full life, moving to Colchester in 2017.

Afer fathered five offspring, three of which were born in Colchester Zoo, with the help of the facility's only remaining female aardvark OQ.

He also eventually became a grandfather to two youngsters.

His three children were named Ottis, Estie and Njaa Njaa, all of which have transferred to other zoos across Europe as part of a breeding programme.

Ottis went on to have a male offspring called Willow, who recently transferred to the Royal Burgers Zoo, where both of his grandparents were born.

“After having one of the largest and most successful breeding groups of Aardvark in Europe, OQ is now currently the only Aardvark at Colchester Zoo," added the zoo spokesman.

“Since living at Colchester Zoo, OQ has had 11 offspring, all of which have transferred to zoos in Europe and the UK. As a result of this breeding success, OQ now has 20 grand-aardvarks.

“We hope to receive a recommendation from the European Studbook Keeper to find a mate for OQ but in the meantime, the animal care team will ensure she receives extra attention and enrichment.

“OQ also shares her home with a group of Rock Hyrax who occasionally do cuddle up with one another, so she does have company at Aardvark Burrow.”