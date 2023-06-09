The Tendring Council-owned facility in Mill Lane was closed in 2018 as part of a series of closures aimed at saving £60,000 a year.

The council’s planning committee has now agreed to allow a change of use for the site – originally built in the early 20th Century as a fire station – so it can be used as a furniture repair and upholstery workshop.

It means the building can be leased out to a prospective tenant, allowing them to re-locate their existing business within the town.

Peter Kotz, cabinet member for assets, welcomed the decision of the planning committee.

“This planning permission will allow us to let out the building to a suitable tenant, securing not only a source of income for the council but also protecting the site for the future,” he said.

“We understand there was some local concern at the time of the facility closing about a perceived need for toilets here, and also worries about our then-proposed demolition of the building.

“Hopefully our new approach of keeping and using the building, as well as our successful approach to public toilets, has reassured those who were concerned.”