DRIVERS are facing disruption after a vehicle burst into flames on a busy motorway due to rush hour.

National Highways confirmed the incident occurred slightly after 8am today.

Two lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway between junction 7 and 7a, at Harlow.

Essex Police's roads policing team and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the scene.

All lanes have since re-opened but there are still delays in the area as traffic recovers.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed crews were called to the scene at 7.50am and firefighters extinguished the fire by 8.20am.