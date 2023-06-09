DRIVERS are facing disruption after a vehicle burst into flames on a busy motorway due to rush hour.
National Highways confirmed the incident occurred slightly after 8am today.
Two lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway between junction 7 and 7a, at Harlow.
Essex Police's roads policing team and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the scene.
All lanes have since re-opened but there are still delays in the area as traffic recovers.
CLEARED#M11 northbound between J7 and J7a #Harlow #Essex— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 9, 2023
ALL LANES OPEN
Following the earlier car fire all lanes are now open.
Delays easing. pic.twitter.com/jMS5SLWrWf
An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed crews were called to the scene at 7.50am and firefighters extinguished the fire by 8.20am.
