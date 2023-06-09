RUSH hour motorists faced delays on a busy main road yesterday evening after a broken down vehicle resulted in a lane closure.
The A12's Londonbound carriageway experienced congestion after a lane on the entry slip at the Ardleigh Crown A120 interchange, was forced to close.
Drivers soon found themselves caught up in slower-moving traffic.
Essex Travel News has since confirmed the cause of the disruption was a broken down vehicle.
