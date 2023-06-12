The blessing of the waters in Brightlingsea took place on Sunday, June 4, continuing a custom dating back hundreds of years.

As the only Cinque port north of the Thames, the event attracted notable figures from further afield.

Among those in the civic procession were the Bishop of Colchester, Rt Rev Roger Morris, the vicar of Brightlingsea, Rev Caroline Beckett and deputy lieutenant of Essex Charles Anderson.

Joining them were the high sheriff of Essex Charles Bishop, the deputy and lady deputy of the Cinque Port Liberty of Brightlingsea Rob and Susie White, town mayor and mayoress of Brightlingsea.

New Colchester mayor John Jowers, who was formerly a fisherman in Mersea, also attended.

The event started at 11.30am when the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports’ Droit-gatherer stood on the steps of St James church in the High Street.

He rang a bell calling out “Oyez, Oyez, Oyez!” calling on all to witness Brightlingsea’s blessing and reclaiming of the waters.

The civic procession walked to the Town Hard with mayors wearing their colourful robes and chains.

The service of Blessing at the Hard was led by the Rev Caroline Beckett.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Colchester Rt Rev Roger Morris blessed the waters and blessed boats with sprinkled water at the Hard.

Organiser and TV personality Roger Tabor said: “The blessing of the waters is a centuries old custom in Brightlingsea and over 750 took part or watched this year to celebrate Brightlingsea's past, its historic oyster and sprat fishing boats, and its role as the only Cinque Port north of the Thames.

“The sun shone, so it was a welcome return to normal weather for the event after last year’s 'monsoon'. It was a brilliant day and great fun!”

Brightlingsea vicar Caroline Beckett said: “It was a fabulous day on Sunday Blessing the Waters with the bishop."