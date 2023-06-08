Greater Anglia, the county's rail operator, confirmed a person was struck between Harlow Town and Bishops Stortford.

Photos show police cars and ambulance service vehicles in attendance at Sawbridgeworth station, on the border of Essex and Hertfordshire.

Services between London Liverpool Street, Stansted Airport, and Cambridge are currently suspended and services running through Harlow Town and Bishops Stortford may be cancelled, delayed, or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.

Suspended - Trains at Sawbridgeworth and other stations are currently suspended (Image: Newsquest)

Great Northern is providing an alternative service between London Kings Cross and Cambridge in both directions until further notice.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police added: "Officers were called to Sawbridgeworth railway station at 1.30pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.