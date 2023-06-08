A 45-YEAR-old man from Clacton has been cleared of raping two women.

Daniel Oldfield, of Church Road, denied assault by penetration, assault causing actual bodily harm and three offences of rape in relation to two women.

He was cleared by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court of assault by penetration and the three offences of rape but was convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm.

No date for sentencing has been decided yet but the case will be listed for a mention hearing on June 16.

Giving evidence during the trial, Oldfield denied that he was "manipulative" and that he "took what he wanted as long as it was to his personal advantage”.

He accepted he had 11 previous convictions for public order offences and threatening behaviour, three previous convictions for harassment and ten for assault.

Asked by prosecuting counsel Richard Kelly: “You’re a serial liar aren’t you”, Oldfield replied: “That’s your opinion. I don’t accept it.”

He said he was telling the truth when he said he hadn’t raped the alleged victims.