Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) is working with Jambo Community Café in High Street, Dovercourt, to host the free evening event on Saturday, June 17.

Jamaican immigrants were welcomed to the UK to help rebuild post-war Britain, with the first vessel - the ex-troopship HMT Empire Windrush - landing at Tilbury 75 years ago.

To mark the anniversary, the Dovercourt and Harwich Community Hub will host hair braiding workshops, a steel band, facepainting, dominoes, Caribbean food, as well as talks and information around health and wellbeing from 4pm to 8pm.

Gloria Herbert, team leader for cultural awareness at CVST, said: “This year is the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush arriving in Britain on June 22, 1948.

“On board were more than 800 passengers from the Caribbean.

“It is a moment that shaped the Britain we share today.

“We wanted to mark this anniversary with a special event and are excited to be working with the Jambo Community Café, which is opposite our Dovercourt Hub.

“We look forward to welcoming the community for the evening to enjoy games, music and delicious food.

“This is open to everyone, it’s a chance to educate the future generations on the plight of the Caribbeans living in the UK.

“And we welcome the entire community to come along.”

The event is also hoped to help spread health and wellbeing awareness and provide important resources.

Gloria added: “One in four black or Asian men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime.

“But there is still a shortage of black and Asian men coming forward for testing.

“And it’s these disparities we want to address.

“So, there will also be a variety of information about health and wellbeing as well as informational talks at the event.”

One of the talks will be from Professor Chris Booth from CHAPS around men’s health.

The Windrush 75 celebrations are aimed at sparking a wider conversation about the past, present and future of the UK’s multi-ethnic society.

For more information call Gloria on 07759131001.