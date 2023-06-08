NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Tendring’s establishments.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Manningtree Buffet at Manningtree Station Buffet, Station Road, Lawford, rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Beach House restaurant at 131 High Street, Walton, rated on May 25
• Rated 5: EastCoast5 at Old Pier Street, Walton, rated on May 25
• Rated 5: The Vine Tree at 58c Rosemary Road, Clacton, rated on March 24.
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mike's Golden Fish Dish, Clacton Road, Elmstead, Colchester; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: Fish N Chips Takeaway, 129 High Street, Walton, rated on May 25
• Rated 5: Tandoori Nights at 18 Orwell Road, Clacton, rated on May 25
