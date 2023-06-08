The Food Standards Agency’s website shows it’s good news for them all.

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Manningtree Buffet at Manningtree Station Buffet, Station Road, Lawford, rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Beach House restaurant at 131 High Street, Walton, rated on May 25

• Rated 5: EastCoast5 at Old Pier Street, Walton, rated on May 25

• Rated 5: The Vine Tree at 58c Rosemary Road, Clacton, rated on March 24.

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Mike's Golden Fish Dish, Clacton Road, Elmstead, Colchester; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Fish N Chips Takeaway, 129 High Street, Walton, rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Tandoori Nights at 18 Orwell Road, Clacton, rated on May 25