The Harwich Shanty Festival will return once more in celebration of town’s rich maritime heritage from Friday, October 13, to Sunday, October 15.

The festival’s 17th year includes a “fantastic” line-up of more than 50 acts booked from all over the UK and overseas.

Artists from Spain, France and the Netherlands include the humorous, quirky, entertaining and hugely talented El Pony Pisador, Les Brouilleurs d’Ecoutes who describe themselves as a Franco-British group with an Irish flavour.

Les Brouilleurs d'Ecoutes will perform at this year's Harwich Shanty Festival (Image: Harwich Shanty Festival)

Shanty Buitenboord from the Netherlands will be performing a capella shanties and drinking songs, and the Forebitter Crew, also from the Netherlands, will sing a lively mixture of shanties, sea songs and maritime songs.

From the UK, Rogue Shanty Buoys from Lowestoft will perform their bold sound, strong vocals and tight harmonies while Southend-based Silver Darlings will also be on stage.

Spokesman Debbie Jones said: “Relative newcomers this year are the Jolly Grogsters with some innovative interpretations of traditional shanties, and Steve Turner, a well-respected and accomplished singer and concertina player.

“We will also welcome back many familiar names to the festival, some of whom have been with us since the beginning.

“Other events include maritime crafts, pirate and soldier re-enactment and street theatre at the Redoubt.

The Rogues will perform at this year's Harwich Shanty Festival (Image: Harwich Shanty Festival)

“We are very pleased to be able to add Beacon Hill Fort to our programme again, with guided tours and musical entertainment on October 13.”

The selection of workshops includes the ever-popular Bones, plus Singing in Public for the First Time, Writing a Shanty, and Improving Performance.

In response to Harwich’s 58 Ships project, there will be a specially written musical play about HMS Conqueror.

Also running will be the popular Thames barge cruises with shanty singers on board, and the shanty trains running between Harwich and Manningtree with pirates and shanty singers will also provide entertainment. Full details of artists and venues will be released later in the year.

For more information, go to harwichshantyfestival.co.uk.