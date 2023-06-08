However, among the never-ending to-do list of things to remember before jetting off abroad is making sure you have travel insurance.

Although it’s not a legal requirement, if you don’t have the correct cover when on holiday this could cause many problems, including being unprotected in difficult situations.

This could include issues such as needing an emergency flight back to the UK or the cost of medical treatment if you become unwell.

Specifically, it’s important to declare any pre-existing medical conditions when taking out travel insurance for yourself or a loved one.

What medical conditions do you have to declare for travel insurance?





Some may think that having a certain medical condition will prevent them from being able to buy travel insurance but this is not the case.

However, you might need specialist travel insurance as not all providers offer cover for pre-existing conditions in a standard policy, reports Compare the Market.

According to the money comparison experts, here are some of the most common medical conditions you have to declare for the purpose of travel insurance:

Heart conditions – including high blood pressure and high cholesterol

Diabetes – type 1 and type 2

Asthma and respiratory problems – such as cystic fibrosis

Chronic illnesses – cancer and stomach problems such as Crohn’s disease and IBS

Joint and bone inflammation – arthritis, rheumatism and gout

Mental health issues - anxiety, depression and eating disorders

This list does not disclose all medical conditions which need to be declared for travel insurance if you have them before or at the time of purchase. Check with your provider as this can vary.