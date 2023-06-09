A concerned bystander raised the alarm to alert Clacton RNLI volunteers as the boat did not return to port as planned.

The volunteer crew launched both of its lifeboats, the D-Class inshore lifeboat and Atlantic 85, and headed to the reported location near St Osyth creek just after 3.30pm on Tuesday, June 6.

A spokesman for Clacton RNLI said: “The crews quickly located the vessel, a small six-foot Rigid Inflatable Boat and conducted a welfare check with the occupant, who was found to be safe and well.

“With the assistance of the crew, the vessel was guided back to Brightlingsea, and securely moored at the hammerhead jetty, where the crew provided some additional safety advice to the occupant.”

Clacton RNLI lifeboats are set to attend Gunfleet Sailing Club as it hosts its annual regatta.

The event will take in Lower Marine Parade East, opposite Hazlemere Road in Holland-on-Sea between Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.