Clacton Coastal Academy has received a positive report following its latest Ofsted inspection, which took place in March.

The academy was rated as 'requires improvement' in 2022 and the rating remains in place after the follow-up monitoring inspection.

However, the latest report highlighted that there have been improvements in leadership, teaching and behaviour.

The inspectors also praised the school’s work to develop students’ love of reading.

The report noted that clearer routines and increased visibility have created a “calmer environment” in school and improvements in behaviour.

However, the report also highlighted the school’s need to ensure that pupils behave well in all lessons and that "hot spots", where low-level disruption can occur, are effectively addressed.

It also recommended that teachers have further training and guidance to improve their teaching, including effectively adapting their teaching to meet the needs of pupils with special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

David Lees, executive principal of Clacton Coastal Academy, said: “I am extremely pleased with the report, it indicates not only how far we have come in such a short amount of time, but also the journey of sustainable excellence that we are now on at CCA.

“The positive report shows how well students, staff and our families are working together to ensure that CCA delivers high quality education for everyone."

Rebecca Boomer Clark, chief executive of Academies Enterprise Trust (AET), said: “This is a very encouraging report representing an important step forward for CCA, highlighting just how far the school has come since Ofsted’s last inspection.

“The whole team has worked so hard to get to this point, and everyone is very clear about – and committed to – the further improvements needed.

“We have every confidence that under David Lees’ leadership, CCA will continue to improve so that we are able to deliver on our promise of providing an excellent education to every child, in every classroom, every day.”