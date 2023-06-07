Millets has officially declared Clacton as the fourth best coastal area in England and Wales after analysing Google reviews and water quality ratings.

The team also considered the town's ocean temperatures, facilities, accessibility and parking costs.

Overall, Clacton received a Google review score of 4.5 out of five while the water quality of its main beach received a maximum rating of three out of three.

In addition, the warmest water temperature was recorded at 18.2°C, making it the warmest of any beach in England and Wales.

Meanwhile, the average parking price was £5 for up to four hours.

This fell in the middle of other coastal towns, with the highest cost being £9.20 in Bournemouth and the lowest being £3 in Tynemouth and Sunderland.

Clacton’s final score was a respectable 7.88 out of a possible ten.

Taking the top spot was Tynemouth in the north east with its Google review score coming in at 4.8 out of five.

This rating was enough for Tynemouth to secure first place over its nearest contenders.

In second place was Weymouth in Dorset with a Google review score of 4.7, just edging out Poole which secured the same score.

Wallasey, Bournemouth, Sunderland, Torquay, Gosport and Birkenhead and rounded out the top ten listing.

To view the full study visit millets.co.uk/blog/coastal-index