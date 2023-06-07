HARWICH triathlon is set to return this weekend.
This event, which has been running since 2004, will be back on Sunday, June 11, at 9am.
The sprint triathlon will take place around the Harwich peninsula with the transition area next to Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles Pool in Low Road.
It will include a 300m pool swim, 24km bike ride and a 5km run.
A spokesman said it was perfect for first timers.
“We are super friendly and it is a wonderful course,” they added.
Go to harwichrunners.co.uk/triathlon.
