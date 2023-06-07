From June 26 until June 29, the late-night Greater Anglia train service from London to Liverpool Street will be replaced by buses after the final train, which will run at 11.30pm.

It means the following trains, which run at 11.48pm, 12.18am, and 12.46am, will be replaced by a bus service which will take close to an hour-and-a-half to reach Colchester.

Early morning services will also be affected, with no lines running from Colchester to Liverpool Street until 5.12am from Tuesday, June 27 until Thursday, June 29.