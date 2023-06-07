The Clacton RNLI team first launched to reports of a yacht that had run aground in the Buxey Sands area.

Volunteer crews took their B-Class Atlantic 85 into clear but windy sea conditions, venturing to the reported location just after 1.30pm on May 29.

Upon locating the vessel, it became apparent that due to the low state of the tide, the crew would not be able to immediately free it.

One of the team entered the shallow waters, boarded the vessel and dropped its anchor to prevent it drifting once the tide turned.

Rescue - RNLI Clacton map of the route for call out to yacht run aground (Image: Mark Walsham)

Once the vessel started to float, the volunteer crew established a tow line to pull it out.

After three attempts, they successfully moved the vessel off of the sand bank and into deeper water, proceeding to pull it back to Brightlingsea harbour.

Upon arrival, and in agreement with the harbour master, the vessel was moored to a visitor pontoon.

As the crew were leaving the harbour, however, they were flagged down by another vessel in distress, before subsequently towing the second vessel into the harbour where it was safely moored.