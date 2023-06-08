Brightlingsea Museum will host an event to celebrate the launch of The Untold Story of Herbert Sullivan.

Herbert was the nephew and heir of the famous composer, Sir Arthur Sullivan, and lived in Brightlingsea Manor House from 1903 until 1921.

Vintage - Manor House, Brightlingsea, in the 1950s (Image: Brightlingsea Museum)

A spokesman for Brightlingsea Museum said: “The author, Elaine Richardson of Manchester will be at the museum for the day where she will be happy to tell visitors about her research and detective work which uncovered many new and surprising facts about the Sullivan family and a secret role undertaken by Herbert.

“Elaine spent many hours at Brightlingsea Museum for her research and was delighted to find they held one of the few existing photographs of Herbert, which has been used for the book jacket.”

Artwork - An event celebrating the book's publishing is set to take place (Image: Brightlingsea Museum)

Herbert had been actively involved with pre-war life in Brightlingsea, including a term in 1910 as deputy of the Cinque Port.

He also had a yacht based in the creek and was a member of the Colne Yacht Club , which led to him being part of the committee organising the annual regattas.

The book launch will take place on Saturday, June 10, for more information visit brightlingseamuseum.co.uk.