Radfield Home Care, which operates across Colchester, Frinton and Clacton, was awarded the ‘good’ rating in May’s inspection report.

The home care service, which celebrated its one year anniversary in March helps enable elderly people to live independently at home for as long as possible.

The report read: “People's needs were comprehensively assessed with them and were at the centre of their care and support.

“Care plans were personalised to meet their individual needs.

“People told us staff knew them well, were kind and caring, respected their privacy and dignity and promoted their independence.”

All of the profits raised from the home care service are reinvested into running St Helena Hospice’s core services to help local people face incurable illness and bereavement.

Sharnelle Wyatt, operations manager at Radfield Home Care, , was joined by her team of care professionals this week to celebrate their rating.

She said: “We are thrilled to have been rated as good in our first inspection from the CQC.

“Our team of care professionals consistently strive to deliver outstanding care to our clients across Colchester, Frinton and Clacton.

“We are proud our commitment and dedication to treating people with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect and ensuring their wellbeing is at the centre of our care, has been recognised.”

Radfield Home Care is run as a separate business from St Helena, which adopted the Radfield franchise model.

This partnership has provided the charity with a reliable and increasing source of additional income to grow its vital services for the benefit of patients and families facing dying, death and bereavement.

Sharnelle added: “If you’re interested in joining our team, or would like to find out more about the home care service, come along to our open event or get in touch; we’d love to hear from you.”

For more information on Radfield Home Care and the opportunities available call 01206 646 252 or visit radfieldhomecare.co.uk/colchester.