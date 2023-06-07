VPZ, in Pier Avenue, has teamed up with WasteCare to launch the recycling service.

Vapes contain lithium batteries and plastic and when littered they can cause harm to the local environment.

Doug Mutter from VPZ believes the innovative recycling service will help clean up the environment while educating vapers on being responsible and using more sustainable vaping products.

He said: “We believe this innovative service and intervention is vital in responding to an emerging environmental problem whilst educating vapers on the benefits of using reusable and more sustainable products.

He said: “Any form of littering is unacceptable however the proliferation of disposable vape use has led to single-use devices being discarded in local environments.

“Our service will also help us engage with adult smokers and vapers to educate them on the sustainable and environmental benefits of using reusable products.”

All recycling processes will be handled by WasteCare which will be responsible for safely collecting, treating, and recovering disposable vapes and reusable hardware devices from within its plant in West Yorkshire.

VPZ said it is calling on the Governments to introduce tighter controls and licensing for selling vaping products.