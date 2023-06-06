On 6 June 1944 – D-Day – Allied troops commenced the invasion of France, on a huge scale, in an effort to take back Western Europe from Nazi German control.

Combined with the military campaign in Italy and along the Eastern Front, the Second World War ended less than a year later in Europe.

The service, organised by the Clacton Royal British Legion and supported by Tendring Council (TDC), commemorated the anniversary of D-Day at the seafront gardens’ war memorial on Tuesday.

Veterans and standards were on parade with council chairman Gary Scott joining the service.

Mr Scott said: “It was an honour be a part of this service, commemorating such a key moment in the Second World War, and remembering the sacrifice made by so many during the operation across air, sea and land.”

Dan Casey, president of the Clacton Royal British Legion, added: “D-Day was a beacon of hope at the time for the millions of people living under or facing fear of oppression.

“As such it was not only a point where the tide turned, but also of course a sad occasion for the many families who lost loved ones during the operation.”