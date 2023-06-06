The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has revealed there were 29,537 cases of STIs diagnosed in the east of England in 2022, up 15 per cent when compared to 2021.

The UK’s public health body released the figures as a stark reminder the importance of practising safe sex and getting tested regularly – regardless of age or sexual orientation.

In the region, diagnoses of gonorrhoea have increased significantly, with a rise of 58 per cent between 2021 and 2022, while chlamydia remains the most diagnosed STI.

Concerning - Diagnoses of gonorrhoea and syphilis have increased significantly in the region (Image: UKHSA)

This trend is worrying given the emergence of extensively drug-resistant gonorrhoea.

Across all new STIs, young people are disproportionately affected with 46 per cent of new STIs diagnosed in those aged 15- to 24-year-olds.

The rise in STIs follows a decline in diagnoses during the coronavirus pandemic because of disruption to sexual health services and changes in behaviour which may have reduced transmission.

Sultan Salimee, health protection consultant and UKHSA East sexual health lead, said the figures are “concerning”.

Dr Salimee continued: “STIs can pose serious consequences to health – both your own and that of current and future sexual partners.

“No matter what age you are, or what type of relationship you are in, it’s important to look after your sexual health.

“If you have sex with a new or casual partner, make sure you use condoms and get regularly tested. Testing is free and confidential.”

Often, individuals with STIs may not realise they have one because these infections are often symptomless.

This means people can easily contract an STI or pass one on without knowing it and should take up the offer of STI screening, regardless of whether they show symptoms, if they have had sex with a new or casual partner without using a condom.

Those at risk of STIs can access services through sexual health clinics. Many clinics offer online testing, which means people can order tests using clinics’ websites, take them in the privacy of their own home, send kits off to a laboratory for testing and receive results either via text, phone call or post.

Local services can be found online via NHS.UK.