Mint Velvet wants to open a shop in Bond Street where Joules stood before going bust.

That fashion retailer called in administrators in November 2022, putting 1,600 jobs and the future of its 132 shops at risk, after failing to secure emergency funding.

The company owed various creditors more than £100million at the time it collapsed, according to a statement of affairs issued by administrators.

The following month, around 100 shops and 1,450 jobs were rescued from administration in a £41m deal led by the fashion and homewares retailer Next, which teamed up with Joules’ founder Tom Joule.

However, numerous stores have closed including the one in Chelmsford.

Mint Velvet, founded in 2009, said it will be altering the internal space to be “more reflective of a Mint Velvet store environment.”

A planning statement as part of permission to Chelmsford City Council said: “Mint Velvet is a quality women’s fashion retailer providing a range of quality garments and accessories suitable for an age range of late teens to sixty plus.

“It is Mint Velvet’s intention to provide a fully inclusive retail service to all customers and not to discriminate against any sector of society. Where practicable to do so, ease of access in and around the retail unit will be designed so that independent wheelchair access is possible.”