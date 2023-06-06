Manningtree will celebrate its first Pride event next month, with ten locations across the town getting involved to spread awareness.

The idea, conceived in January, looks to spread the event across the town, instead of having just a parade, meaning that everyone can get involved.

The event, organised by Rowan Hunter, who owns the Estuary Wine Bar in Manningtree High Street, will include several fun activities for residents to get involved in.

Participants can look forward to live music, lectures on queer topics, poetry, drag story time for youngsters, local art, face painting, a pinata and a visit from several local sporting teams with trans and queer members, to spread awareness of their involvement in sport.

The event will also see a cabaret burlesque drag show in the Red Lion pub.

The event poster, detailing the packed roster of events. (Image: Rowan Hunter)

Activities will take place at the beach, Manningtree fire station will host a charity car wash and a new bookshop that is opening in the coming months will contribute as well.

Rowan is also the vice chairman of Manningtree Business Chamber, which has several businesses that will be contributing to the event’s expenses.

Any money raised will be spread across three LGBTQ+ charities, Outhouse East in Colchester, Queer Space in London and Outreach Youth in Suffolk.

“This is the first of its kind in Manningtree, something we’d love to do going forward, getting bigger and better every year," he said.

"The event is about raising awareness, educating others, and celebrating.

Organiser - Event organiser, Rowan Hunter (Image: Rowan Hunter)

“The idea was to do a different Pride event in Manningtree where it wasn’t so much of a parade, but spread over other locations so that everyone can be included.

“If we can raise awareness and celebrate across the town, then it will be amazing.”

Manningtree Pride is looking for sponsors to back the event, which will take place on Saturday, July 8.

For more information on the event and to get involved email estuarywinebar@gmail.com.