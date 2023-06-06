At least 20 caravans and four horses have been spotted in Rickstones Recreational Ground in Witham.

A member of the public said they were “stunned” to see so many caravans in their local park.

Park horses: horses at the site (Image: Newsquest)

The land, owned by Braintree District Council is north of Witham next to Witham Cemetery.

They were first spotted by a member of public last night.

A member of the public, who wishes to remain anonymous said: “I was crossing the field in Rickstones Park and counted 20 caravans and four horses.

“They’re trespassing, there’s muck all over the path and it's not fair on others.

Public park: caravans parked on the field (Image: Newsquest)

“Where they are is next to the cemetery, so it's not very good if there’s a funeral going.

“My son was first to see it and he was stunned by what he saw.

“We went to pick my son up from the train station last night and the children were on the field playing with the horses.

“Nobody wants to go there and walk their dog now because they're worried about trouble.

“They don’t seem to be trying to pack up and go.”

Traveller site: caravans and tents set up in the corner of the park (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Unauthorised traveller encampments are a civil matter of trespass and, in the first instance, the landowner has powers to direct an encampment to leave.”

Speaking previously Witham MP Priti Patel said: “No one should have unchecked rights to trespass on other people’s land, or cause misery in communities without consequence.

“The position in law is now very clear – trespassers must move their vehicles when asked to do so, or face jail time and a hefty fine.

“Illegal encampments cause misery for thousands of people. They damage and pollute environments and often result in residents facing unacceptable intimidation on their own doorstep.”

Braintree District Council has been contacted for comment.