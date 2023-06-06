More than 100 scouts, cubs, beavers and explorers are expected to take part in the event organised by Tendring District Scouts.

Clacton Pier will be giving a free rides wristbands to all those who can collect more than £20 in sponsorship.

The last time that the walk was staged was in 2019 and on that occasion raised more than £4,500 for the Scout HQ in Valley Road, Clacton.

Now that the building is completed, the cash will be split between the Tendring District Scouts and individual groups.

District commissioner Julie Talbot said she is delighted the event – which starts at Walton Pier and ends at Clacton Pier on Sunday - is returning.

“It is partly about raising funds but also just as much about raising our profile in the community,“ she said.

“We are very grateful to Clacton Pier and everyone who is supporting the effort which is back after a four-year absence.”

Older participants will start the walk in Walton, while others will pick it up in Frinton and the youngest from Holland-on-Sea.

The walk begins at Walton at 11am and those taking part are expected to arrive at Clacton Pier from 2pm onwards.

Pier Director Elliot Ball said: “We are very keen to be a part of our community and this is a very worthy cause which we are happy to get behind.

“The aim of the free wristbands is to encourage the youngsters to collect as much sponsorship as they can and reward them with some fun on the pier once they have completed the trek.”