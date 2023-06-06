Dabchicks Sailing Club will be freshening up the exterior of both its ground and first floor façades in West Mersea as well as improving balcony access.

Bosses at the 113-year-old club claim the balcony is in need of “significant repairs” and a new set of external stairs need to be constructed in the interest of safety.

But islanders have hit out at the proposal, raising fears it will impose on the “village green” in Coast Road.

Community - the annual round the island race is one of the events joint-organised by Dabchicks Sailing Club. (Image: Chrissie Westgate)

Despite the concern, Colchester Council has given the club the green light to begin undertaking its project.

A planning statement submitted to the town hall said there is a “constant need to repair and replace” at the waterfront building, which boasts Olympic gold medallist Saskia Clark among its membership.

“The time has come when the balcony upstairs has started to become unsafe and the club need to make significant repairs/replacement,” the statement reads.

“Replacing like for like maybe an option but would not fall within current policies.”

Big name - Olympic gold medallist Saskia Clark is among Dabchicks' membership (Image: Newsquest)

It adds: “The proposals within this application only serve to improve the safe use of, and access to clubhouse facilities.”

The application received swathes of objections when submitted to Colchester Council, including from West Mersea Town Council.

The latter said: “We believe that the work will infringe on the village green plus any works associated with the application will restrict the access.”

One sailing club member also shared their concerns, saying: “The Dabchicks is no longer a sailing club, it has evolved into a social club.

Controversial plan - Dabchicks Sailing Club in West Mersea (Image: Google)

“Annihilating this beautiful area in order [for] a few people [to] socialise must not become a priority or an option.”

Another objector added: “It seems this is just a way to increase the size of the balcony to the detriment of homes looking over the village green.”

However, one supporter of the blueprints said: “Some of the facilities are a bit outdated and the balcony in particular needs major renovation to allow better access, particularly from a safety point of view.”

