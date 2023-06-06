The incident in November 2021 saw several men entered the home of Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta Todd, in Ongar, in the early hours of the morning.

The professional cyclist was seriously assaulted and violently threatened in front of his family before the assailants fled the scene with a designer suitcase and two watches.

Detectives have now charged 26-year-old Jo Jobson, of no fixed address, with two counts of robbery.

He will appear before magistrates’ today.

The charge comes after the sentencing of Ali Sesay, 28, of Windsor Road, Croydon, and Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, London, who were put behind bars for a combined total of 35 years for their involvement in the robbery.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Atkin, who led the investigation, said: “These charges are a significant milestone in this case and further shows our commitment to securing justice for burglary and robbery victims across Essex.

“The team’s work will now begin in earnest, again, and we will seek, through colleagues in the Crown Prosecution Service, to present the strongest possible case in court.”

Essex Police is still wanting to speak with one man in connection with the incident.

Wanted - George Goddard (Image: Essex Police)

DCI Atkin continued: “At this stage, George Goddard remains outstanding, and we are continuing our efforts to locate him and I would reiterate my message to him; you cannot stay hidden forever; those who may be helping you cannot help you forever.

“It is in your best interests to come forward.”

Mr Goddard is from Loughton but has connections across east London.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police.

Reports can be made by calling 101 referencing Operation Chamber. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.