An official release from Essex Police has detailed the work carried out by the force’s operational support group (OSG), with the three arrests made yesterday in relation to robbery and assault offences.

Two stolen vehicles were also recovered, and 21 ‘stop and accounts’ were carried out – where police stop members of the public to ask them who they are and what they are doing in a certain area.

A vulnerable man was also taken home to his family.

Chief inspector Richard Baxter, who leads the operational support group, said the work was a combination of combatting crime whilst keeping people safe.

He said: “Yesterday’s activity shows the variety of the work my team carries out.

“They brought suspects in custody, located stolen property which has a significant impact on the victim, and safeguarded a vulnerable person.

“My officers are dedicated to supporting other teams across the force in helping you, keeping you safe, and tackling crime.

“And they’ll be out again today, doing it all over again.”