National Highways has stated a series of road closures will be routinely scheduled between the Marks Tey exit and entry slip roads for the majority of the summer.

The roadworks will consist of digging out the old concrete road foundations and surfacing the A12 northbound carriageway between the J25 exit and entry slip roads.

The closure of Junction 25 Marks Tey will fall on the following dates from 9pm on Friday evenings through to 5am on Monday mornings:

Friday June 23 to Monday June 26.

Friday June 30 to Monday July 3.

Friday July 14 to Monday July 17.

Friday July 21 to Monday July 24.

Friday July 4 to Monday August 7.

Friday August 11 to Monday August 14.

A diversion route will be in place for the routinely scheduled roadworks. (Image: Google Maps)

A diversion route will be implemented during the closure periods, where traffic will exit the A12 at Junction 25 Marks Tey travel over the roundabout and on to the Junction 25 entry sliproad to rejoin the A12 northbound traffic.

A spokesperson from National Highways said: “Please note these closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances and poor weather conditions.

“We’re sorry for the disruption this work may cause to your journey and encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling.

“Residents living close to this area may hear more noise than usual, and we’d like to apologise in advance for any disturbance caused by our activity.

“Please be assured that we’ll make every effort to carefully manage noise levels to minimise the impact of this work.

“We work within specific limits, and we will regularly measure and monitor the noise and vibration caused by this work to ensure that we’re within our allocated limits at all times to remain lawful and respectful to residents.”

For more information on the upcoming closures and any future works planned, visit bit.ly/45P2jMr.