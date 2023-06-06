Members of the Tendring Community Safety Partnership will be on hand on Thursday, June 15, to talk to passers-by about a range of topics, all geared towards keeping people safe.

Organisations taking part in the event include Essex Police, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, the Safer Essex Roads Partnership, Next Chapter and Essex Youth Service.

They will be covering issues such as home security, fire prevention and domestic abuse, as well as road and water safety.

Gina Placey, Tendring Council, cabinet member for partnerships, said: “The event will be a great opportunity for people to engage with local support services.

“We have an excellent Community Safety Partnership in Tendring, and by working together at an event such as this we can offer advice on a number of topics that the public might be looking for.

“If you’re looking for some advice on one of these topics then take this opportunity to speak to someone from the relevant organisation and make the most of this event."

Community Safety Partnerships are statutory bodies made up of different public and third sector organisations to work together to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour, community safety and public engagement.