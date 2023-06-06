Around 5,000 people flocked to Shoebury last year for the family-friendly, multicultural event, which celebrated the Jamaican culture with music, food and dancing, across two days.

Once again, bright lights and uplifting feel-good factor vibes will pump into the city, along with the Jamaican jerk cuisine aromas of smokey meat marinated with allspice and scotch bonnet chilli peppers and the beats of reggae.

And bosses have confirmed the festival will take place on August 12 and August 13, with acts set to be announced coming weeks.

Peter Lovett, vice-chairman of the Shoebury Residents Association, said: “I think it is always nice to have these things.

“Because the event is so popular, it will hopefully bring in a lot of revenue to our seaside city.”

General admission is free, and there will be limited VIP tickets for sale - which will let some spectators get close to all the action on the stage and enjoy the exclusive toilets and bar access.

In addition, there are some pods up for grabs for friends and family, which seat up to 10 people.

There will be performances from bands and top DJs, as well as a variety of stalls, wellbeing spaces and a kids funfair.

No artists have been announced yet, but according to the website, organisers are putting together another great line-up of singers, DJs, and sound systems.

Although the festival was a huge hit, there were concerns over parking and the sound from the stage impacting residents living nearby.

Mr Lovett said: “I am hoping to have a meeting with the six ward councillors for which is mainly about the parking issue.

“Parking was a huge problem last year because people could not access their driveways, and some were struggling to get through the road.”

Derek Jarvis, councillor responsible for arts, culture, heritage and leisure, said: “The East Beach festival has become this really popular event, and it is something that the public thoroughly enjoys.

“I am aware of the issues surrounding parking and sound. We are waiting for a meeting for the six ward councillors and when we sit down with the organiser, the issues will be highlighted.”