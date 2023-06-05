Frontline police, fire, ambulance, RNLI or coastguard personnel from across Essex, Suffolk and beyond are eligible for the annual event.

Each family will receive up to four free rides wristbands as a thank you for all they do to keep families safe and protected every day.

Final preparations are being put in place for the weekend being staged on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18.

A family enjoying the fun at the last emergency services weekend at Clacton Pier (Image: Clacton Pier)

Pier director Billy Ball said the idea is to give those from the emergency services the chance to enjoy a free day out together at the attraction.

“Last year we gave out around 1,350 wristbands to hundreds of families and it was great to see them all having fun with us,” he added.

“It really is a chance for them to get away from the hectic and very demanding day job and relax with their family on the pier.”

James Magic will also be providing free entertainment for the children in the Boardwalk Bar and Grill on both days.

Those attending will need to present a staff ID card at the ticket box on the ride deck to show that they work on the frontline for one of the five named services. Blue Light cards are not accepted.

The attraction will remain open to all other visitors and as June 18 is Father’s Day there will be a free game of bowling for all dads, along with a free coffee or tea.

The pier also stages a weekend for the armed forces and veterans in September and this year that will be staged on September 16 and 17.

Over the two weekends around £20,000 worth of free wristbands are handed over to those attending.