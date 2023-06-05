John White, who was re-elected as Tendring district councillor for St Osyth last month, has been a member of Clacton’s Rotary Club for more than 20 years.

He was presented with the fellowship award at a special gala evening to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles.

Paul Harris was the founder of Rotary International and fellowship awards are given in recognition of significant contributions made over many years by individuals in helping to meet the aims of Rotary through community projects.

A spokesman for the Clacton branch said: “John was surprised and delighted to be presented with the award while enjoying the social gala event.

“John sat quietly listening to the details behind the award, and it didn't seem to dawn on him until the very last moment that he was the subject, when reference was made to his service as chairman of Tendring Council some years ago.

“It was a very well-deserved Paul Harris Fellowship award that covers over 20 years of outstanding Rotary service John has given to the club.”

The Paul Harris Fellowship was established in 1957 and notable fellows include former US president Jimmy Carter, Russian president Boris Yeltsin and astronaut James Lovell.