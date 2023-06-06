Frances Wollage, of Holland-on-Sea, runs the Secret SEALS Society and has a real passion for cold water swimming and the health benefits associated with it.

She has just completed seven consecutive sunrise swims off the Tendring coastline having been inspired to do so by her sister Linda, who is now in her late 70s.

Frances’ sibling was diagnosed with dementia a few years ago, although her family believes she had been showing symptoms for at least a decade.

Chilly - Frances Wollage, alongside members of the Secret SEALS Society braved the cold North Sea Picture: Nigel Wood (Image: Nigel Wood)

Since being given the devastating ruling by doctors Linda’s health has gradually deteriorated and she now struggles to remember.

Frances, 58, said: “My sister is in Portsmouth so I see her when I can but I never know what I’m going to find - mostly she doesn’t know who I am now.

“She has suffered for many years and is now practically immobile – it is heart-breaking watching her disappear.

“My sister has always been there for me but I now feel, although she is still there, she has gone.

“Her husband takes care of her with the support of my niece and nephew, but it is very difficult for all of them.”

Fantastic Frances took on her challenge in aid of the Alzheimer's Society, impressively raising more than £1,800 for the non-profit organisation.

She had initially set out to tackle the swims on her own, but when members of her swimming group found out they too decided to dive into the water.

Team - The Secret SEALS Society likes to swim, fundraise, support local causes and have fun Picture: Nigel Wood (Image: Nigel Wood)

“Originally, it was me doing it in honour of my sister but the group’s committee joined me every day and we had such a laugh,” added Frances.

“Getting up at 4.15am everyday was a challenge but the swims were lovely and we really bonded and will be friends forever.

“Our group has done a number of fundraising events - we like to swim, fundraise, support local causes and have fun.

“We usually raise about £200 and I think my original target was £150 so it was amazing and a shock to raise so much.

“But it is such a cruel disease which has affected so many people, which is why we’ve raised such an outstanding amount.”

