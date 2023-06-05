Staff and volunteers at the RSPB’s Flatford Wildlife Garden helped the visiting children from RAMA, formerly known as Refugee Action Colchester, build hideaway dens, play in mud kitchens, create art and crafts out of naturally found materials and cook marshmallows over a campfire.

The youngsters also took part in a hunt for insects and other creepy crawlies and also took part in a bird spotting session.

Rick Vonk, site manager, said: “We were very pleased to offer the opportunity for refugee families to visit us again and have a fun day out, whilst learning about the nature that we have here.

“Making connections with nature and wildlife can help during stressful and changeable times in our lives, and seeing the children and their families get so enthusiastically involved was very heartwarming for all involved.

“We look forward to welcoming them back for another visit in the future”. RAMA aims to provide help and support to people dealing with the complexities of a new life in a foreign country.

Hasina, a caseworker at the charity, said: “All the volunteers and RSPB team who helped on the day don’t just spare their time, they also have big hearts.

“We would like to also thank RSPB volunteer Jean Ward for extending her invite to RAMA.

“It’s through her vision and idea that our clients have been able to experience the wildlife garden and what it has to offer.

“All of these activities had a positive impact on wellbeing and created lifelong memories for the young children and their mums to remember. We have so much to thank you all for.”

The RSPB Flatford Wildlife Garden is a family-friendly wildlife garden designed to inspire visitors with ideas about what they can do to help wildlife on their doorstep.

The site features carved wooden garden creatures, a living willow tunnel, many bird species including the great spotted woodpecker, goldfinch and long-tailed tit and holds regular wildlife-themed events throughout the year.